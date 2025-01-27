Left Menu

India Exim Bank and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Strengthening Handicrafts and Heritage

The 25th Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai, from January 25 to February 02, 2025, celebrates Indian arts and crafts. India Exim Bank, the presenting partner, has long supported artisans through exhibitions such as Exim Bazaar, uplifting the handicraft and handloom sectors nationwide.

The glittering 25th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has been officially inaugurated at Mumbai's Cross Maidan by Ms. Harsha Bangari, Managing Director of India Exim Bank, and Ms. Brinda Miller, Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association. The festival, running from January 25 to February 02, 2025, marks a significant milestone for the event, celebrating a silver jubilee year.

India Exim Bank has played a pivotal role in supporting the country's artisans, aiding over 3000 master craftsmen through training initiatives. Since 2017, the Bank has organized Exim Bazaar, fostering growth in India's handloom sectors by providing exhibition opportunities across major cities. Partnering with the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival amplifies this support, as the event sees artisans showcasing their crafts to a vast audience.

Festival activities transcend typical exhibitions, offering over 300 programs across 15 categories, including dance, music, and literature, staged at 25 venues throughout Mumbai. These activities not only promote India's cultural wealth but also aid the restoration and preservation of the art district, ensuring artistic endeavors thrive for years to come.

