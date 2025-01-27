Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for Thrilling New Project

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan team up again for a new psychological thriller directed by Vijay. The film marks their return post 'Tanu Weds Manu' and will feature music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Kangana is thrilled to be back on set, following her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:40 IST
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for Thrilling New Project
R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut (Photo/Instagram/@kanganaranaut). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, actress Kangana Ranaut has confirmed her return to the silver screen alongside R Madhavan. The duo, celebrated for their chemistry in the hit 'Tanu Weds Manu' series, will star together in a psychological thriller. Directed by Vijay and produced by R. Ravindran of Trident Arts, the film promises to explore new cinematic territories.

Ranaut's announcement comes on the heels of her recent film 'Emergency', where she impressed audiences with her portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The upcoming project, heralded by a post on her Instagram with a clapperboard image, has already drawn significant attention due to its powerhouse cast and crew.

Set to be a bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil, the thriller will feature music by the distinguished G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nirav Shah. Kangana expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting with director Vijay, highlighting the creative synergy they shared in 'Thalaivii'. Production of the film has officially commenced in Chennai, with Kangana calling for the support and blessings of her fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025