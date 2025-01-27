Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for Thrilling New Project

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, actress Kangana Ranaut has confirmed her return to the silver screen alongside R Madhavan. The duo, celebrated for their chemistry in the hit 'Tanu Weds Manu' series, will star together in a psychological thriller. Directed by Vijay and produced by R. Ravindran of Trident Arts, the film promises to explore new cinematic territories.

Ranaut's announcement comes on the heels of her recent film 'Emergency', where she impressed audiences with her portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The upcoming project, heralded by a post on her Instagram with a clapperboard image, has already drawn significant attention due to its powerhouse cast and crew.

Set to be a bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil, the thriller will feature music by the distinguished G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nirav Shah. Kangana expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting with director Vijay, highlighting the creative synergy they shared in 'Thalaivii'. Production of the film has officially commenced in Chennai, with Kangana calling for the support and blessings of her fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)