Sonu Nigam Calls for Recognition of Iconic Singers in Padma Awards

Prominent playback singer Sonu Nigam has voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the omission of legendary vocalist Kishore Kumar from the Padma Awards, urging a posthumous honor for the late icon.

Nigam, a Padma Shri laureate, also emphasized the need for recognition of modern stalwarts such as Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan, who significantly impacted the music industry.

In a compelling Instagram post, Nigam encouraged followers to nominate deserving personalities across various fields for the prestigious Padma Awards, fostering a broader acknowledgment of artistic talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)