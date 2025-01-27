Left Menu

Sonu Nigam Calls for Recognition of Iconic Singers in Padma Awards

Famous singer Sonu Nigam expressed disappointment over Kishore Kumar not receiving a Padma Shri and advocated for fellow artists like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan to be honored for their contributions to music. Nigam, a Padma Shri recipient himself, highlighted missed recognitions in a recent Instagram video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent playback singer Sonu Nigam has voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the omission of legendary vocalist Kishore Kumar from the Padma Awards, urging a posthumous honor for the late icon.

Nigam, a Padma Shri laureate, also emphasized the need for recognition of modern stalwarts such as Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan, who significantly impacted the music industry.

In a compelling Instagram post, Nigam encouraged followers to nominate deserving personalities across various fields for the prestigious Padma Awards, fostering a broader acknowledgment of artistic talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

