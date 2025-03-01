Left Menu

Singer Shreya Ghoshal's Social Media Turmoil

Shreya Ghoshal's X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on February 13. She has warned fans against clicking any links from the hacked profile while she works on restoring it. Ghoshal updated fans via Instagram, expressing her frustration with the lack of response from the platform's support team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:57 IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal's Social Media Turmoil
Shreya Ghoshal
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Shreya Ghoshal revealed on Saturday that her X account had been compromised. She cautioned her followers against interacting with any links originating from her profile.

In an Instagram update, the celebrated singer mentioned that her account was hacked on February 13. Despite attempts to alert X's support team, she has only received automated responses.

Unable to delete her account, Ghoshal stressed the importance of avoiding communication from the compromised account, noting she would provide updates via video if it's recovered safely. A similar incident happened earlier to actor Swara Bhasker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025