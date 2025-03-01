Singer Shreya Ghoshal's Social Media Turmoil

Singer Shreya Ghoshal revealed on Saturday that her X account had been compromised. She cautioned her followers against interacting with any links originating from her profile.

In an Instagram update, the celebrated singer mentioned that her account was hacked on February 13. Despite attempts to alert X's support team, she has only received automated responses.

Unable to delete her account, Ghoshal stressed the importance of avoiding communication from the compromised account, noting she would provide updates via video if it's recovered safely. A similar incident happened earlier to actor Swara Bhasker.

(With inputs from agencies.)