US Suspends Foreign Aid to Pakistan, Pauses Cultural Projects

The United States has halted its foreign aid to Pakistan, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. This decision has led to the immediate suspension of several USAID projects, including the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), which aims to safeguard cultural heritage, according to Geo News.

The AFCP is part of a global effort to protect historic buildings, archaeological sites, and traditional cultural expressions. However, along with cultural programs, various energy sector initiatives are also temporarily affected, including the Power Sector Improvement Activity and the Clean Energy Loan Portfolio Guarantee Program.

The suspension doesn't just impact culture and energy; it extends to projects related to economic growth, health, agriculture, and more. The total financial implications remain unclear as evaluations continue to determine the future of these initiatives.

