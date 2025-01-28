Left Menu

US Suspends Foreign Aid to Pakistan, Pauses Cultural Projects

The United States has temporarily halted foreign aid to Pakistan following an executive order by President Donald Trump. This suspension affects numerous USAID projects, including cultural heritage preservation initiatives. The total impact remains unclear as assessments continue with possible long-term implications for various sectors in Pakistan.

Islamabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:34 IST
The United States has halted its foreign aid to Pakistan, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. This decision has led to the immediate suspension of several USAID projects, including the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), which aims to safeguard cultural heritage, according to Geo News.

The AFCP is part of a global effort to protect historic buildings, archaeological sites, and traditional cultural expressions. However, along with cultural programs, various energy sector initiatives are also temporarily affected, including the Power Sector Improvement Activity and the Clean Energy Loan Portfolio Guarantee Program.

The suspension doesn't just impact culture and energy; it extends to projects related to economic growth, health, agriculture, and more. The total financial implications remain unclear as evaluations continue to determine the future of these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

