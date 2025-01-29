Mamata Shankar Honored with Padma Shri for Artistic Contributions

Mamata Shankar, an acclaimed actor and dancer, has been honored with the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, for her notable contributions to the arts. In an interview with ANI, Shankar expressed her deep gratitude, stating, "I am grateful to the Indian government and all who have contributed to my journey. I never anticipated receiving such a distinguished award, always focusing on my work with sincerity."

Shankar is a celebrated figure in Bengali cinema, known for her roles in films directed by luminaries like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Gautam Ghosh. Her acclaimed performances include the film 'Mrigayaa,' where she starred alongside Mithun Chakraborty. Beyond acting, Shankar shines as a talented dancer and choreographer.

The Padma Shri, part of the Padma Awards established in 1954, acknowledges exceptional contributions across various fields and is announced on the eve of Republic Day. This year's recipients span a range of disciplines, including culture and arts, with Mamata Shankar joining other notable figures like sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and singer Arijit Singh. Recommendations for the awards are made by the Padma Awards Committee, led by the Cabinet Secretary, with final approval by the Prime Minister and President of India.

