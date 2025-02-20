Wim Wenders' Tribute to Satyajit Ray in Kolkata

Celebrated German filmmaker Wim Wenders paid homage to the legendary Satyajit Ray by visiting his home in Kolkata during his inaugural tour of India. Known for masterpieces like "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire", Wenders is part of a five-city 'King of the Road - India Tour' where 18 of his films will be screened.

The acclaimed director's Kolkata visit included meeting Ray's son, Sandip, and veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee, renowned for her roles in Ray's films. Photos from the visit reflect Wenders' deep appreciation of Ray's cinematic achievements.

Wenders' admiration for Ray began in his early cinematic experiences, noting his encounter with the legendary director at the 1973 Berlin Film Festival as pivotal. The ongoing tour is organized by the Goethe Institut, Goethe Zentrum, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the Wim Wenders Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)