Wim Wenders' Tribute to Satyajit Ray in Kolkata

Renowned filmmaker Wim Wenders, on his first visit to India, revisited cinema icon Satyajit Ray's residence in Kolkata. Part of the ‘King of the Road - India Tour’, Wenders admired Ray's film legacy. He continues his tour to Delhi for a masterclass, appreciating Ray's impact on world cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:53 IST
Celebrated German filmmaker Wim Wenders paid homage to the legendary Satyajit Ray by visiting his home in Kolkata during his inaugural tour of India. Known for masterpieces like "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire", Wenders is part of a five-city 'King of the Road - India Tour' where 18 of his films will be screened.

The acclaimed director's Kolkata visit included meeting Ray's son, Sandip, and veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee, renowned for her roles in Ray's films. Photos from the visit reflect Wenders' deep appreciation of Ray's cinematic achievements.

Wenders' admiration for Ray began in his early cinematic experiences, noting his encounter with the legendary director at the 1973 Berlin Film Festival as pivotal. The ongoing tour is organized by the Goethe Institut, Goethe Zentrum, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the Wim Wenders Foundation.

