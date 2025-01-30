Controversial Film Sparks Legal Battle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding a plea filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam and others to delay the release of the film '2020 Delhi'. The movie is said to depict events related to the north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Sachin Datta has requested the Centre's counsel for instructions, scheduling the next hearing for January 31. Notices have been issued to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC, Delhi Police, and the film's director and producers.

Scheduled for release just before the Delhi assembly elections, the film is accused by Imam of promoting a false conspiracy narrative around the riots. Other petitioners, some facing charges or having lost family members, demand postponing the release and revoking CBFC certification.

