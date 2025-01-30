Left Menu

Controversial Film Sparks Legal Battle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi High Court is assessing a plea by Sharjeel Imam and others to halt the release of the movie '2020 Delhi', which reportedly centers on the northeast Delhi riots. The petitioners allege the film promotes a biased narrative of the riots and may impact ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:29 IST
Controversial Film Sparks Legal Battle Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding a plea filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam and others to delay the release of the film '2020 Delhi'. The movie is said to depict events related to the north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Sachin Datta has requested the Centre's counsel for instructions, scheduling the next hearing for January 31. Notices have been issued to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC, Delhi Police, and the film's director and producers.

Scheduled for release just before the Delhi assembly elections, the film is accused by Imam of promoting a false conspiracy narrative around the riots. Other petitioners, some facing charges or having lost family members, demand postponing the release and revoking CBFC certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025