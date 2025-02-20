Fake Bot Network Targets Germany's Election Front-runner with AI Narratives

A sophisticated network of more than 700 fake social media accounts has emerged to influence Germany's election by discrediting conservative frontrunner Friedrich Merz, according to researchers. Dubbed 'Geist,' this bot network is disseminating pro-Russian narratives and AI-generated images as part of a campaign against Merz.

Researchers, working with Germany's Robert Bosch Foundation, report that 'Geist' carries anti-conservative, anti-war messages, challenging Merz, a supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Merz's lead in the polls is narrowing against the Alternative for Germany party, known for opposing support to Ukraine and advocating for restored energy ties with Russia.

Despite limited interaction, the campaign's scale reveals significant efforts by foreign and domestic players to steer the election towards Europe's far-right agenda. Germany's government and cybersecurity watchdogs are aware of these disinformation efforts, although the masterminds behind the campaign remain unidentified.

