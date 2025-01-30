Blaze Erupts in Unauthorized Tents at Maha Kumbh Mela
A fire destroyed 15 unauthorised tents at the Maha Kumbh Mela area near Chamanganj Chowki. Despite access challenges, the fire was promptly extinguished without any casualties. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
A fire erupted on Thursday, gutting at least 15 tents near Chamanganj Chowki in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident, officials confirmed.
Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma stated that fire information was received this afternoon, and the blaze was promptly extinguished despite initial access difficulties due to lack of roads.
Sharma further noted that the tents were unauthorised, adding that the exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The prompt actions of emergency services prevented any injuries or loss of life.
