Delhi mayor directs crackdown on illegal spas, OYO hotels, unauthorised restaurants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:12 IST
Mayor Mahesh Kumar directed the public health department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday to take strict action against illegal spa centres, unauthorised OYO hotels and unlicensed restaurants across the city.

A directive in this regard was issued at a meeting that was chaired by the mayor and attended by Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Municipal Health Officer Lallan Ram Verma and the deputy health officers (DHOs) from all 12 MCD zones, according to a statement.

Emphasising the need to curb unauthorised commercial activities, Kumar pointed out that such establishments not only pose health and safety concerns for residents, but also lead to significant revenue losses for the corporation.

He instructed the public health department to formulate a concrete action plan and implement strict measures to shut down illegally-operating businesses.

''The public health department must take strict action against illegal spa centres, unauthorised restaurants and illegally-operating OYO hotels across the city,'' Kumar said.

The mayor also underlined the importance of increasing the MCD's revenue, saying unauthorised businesses often evade licensing fees and necessary approvals, impacting the corporation's financial resources.

''Our priority is to enhance revenue and ensure that there are no financial obstacles in delivering welfare initiatives for the residents of Delhi,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is committed to improving civic services and making the corporation self-sufficient, the statement said.

