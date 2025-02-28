Left Menu

Unauthorised Boarding Incident Unfolds on Chemical Tanker in Singapore Strait

A crew member aboard the chemical tanker BASSET was injured during an unauthorised boarding in the Singapore Strait. The Singapore port authority is conducting a medical evacuation and has alerted other vessels to stay vigilant. Maritime authorities noted an uptick in such incidents, with 61 cases last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the Singapore Strait on Friday morning when a chemical tanker, BASSET, experienced an unauthorised boarding, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The Singapore-registered vessel, currently anchored, is undergoing a medical evacuation for the injured personnel, as confirmed by Singapore's port authority.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is issuing safety broadcasts advising vessels to maintain a vigilant watch amidst a backdrop of increasing maritime security concerns. Notably, last year saw 61 such cases of armed robbery against ships in the Singapore Strait.

The Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force have been activated to provide assistance, ensuring all crew aboard the BASSET are accounted for. Despite the incident, the safety of navigation along the Singapore Strait remains unaffected, as clarified by the port authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

