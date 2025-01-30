Jaideep Ahlawat Urges Privacy After Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently expressed his thoughts on the violent intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's residence, an incident that has remained in the news since it occurred over two weeks ago. Despite not speaking directly with Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahlawat reached out with a supportive message.

In an interview with ANI, Ahlawat highlighted the invasion of privacy faced by the Khan family. He criticized the media's attempt to capture visuals in risky ways, stressing the importance of giving the couple space during challenging times. Saif and Kareena have requested that paparazzi avoid photographing their children, Taimur and Jehangir.

The attack involved an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered Saif's Bandra residence intending to commit burglary. Saif sustained injuries and was hospitalized but has since returned home. Kareena Kapoor addressed the overwhelming media attention, urging for privacy and understanding as the family recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)