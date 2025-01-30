Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat Urges Privacy After Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat discusses his response to the attack on Saif Ali Khan and emphasizes the need for privacy. Saif and Kareena urge the media to refrain from excessive scrutiny, following an intrusion that left Saif injured. The incident continues to spark conversation and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:39 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat Urges Privacy After Attack on Saif Ali Khan
Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently expressed his thoughts on the violent intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's residence, an incident that has remained in the news since it occurred over two weeks ago. Despite not speaking directly with Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahlawat reached out with a supportive message.

In an interview with ANI, Ahlawat highlighted the invasion of privacy faced by the Khan family. He criticized the media's attempt to capture visuals in risky ways, stressing the importance of giving the couple space during challenging times. Saif and Kareena have requested that paparazzi avoid photographing their children, Taimur and Jehangir.

The attack involved an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered Saif's Bandra residence intending to commit burglary. Saif sustained injuries and was hospitalized but has since returned home. Kareena Kapoor addressed the overwhelming media attention, urging for privacy and understanding as the family recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025