Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan's Birthday Gift to Bollywood

In a thrilling birthday announcement, celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that 'Hera Pheri 3' is set to go into production. Fans of the iconic comedy film series can rejoice as Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are slated to reprise their beloved roles.

Akshay Kumar, who previously worked with Priyadarshan on sets like 'Bhooth Bangla', shared a heartfelt message to wish the director a happy birthday. He praised Priyadarshan's unique ability to create a harmonious masterpiece from chaos.

Paresh Rawal also expressed his excitement for the new venture, referring to Priyadarshan as the 'Mother' who brought joy with the original 'Hera Pheri'. With past success in 2000 and 2006, anticipation grows as fans await this latest installment.

(With inputs from agencies.)