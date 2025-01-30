Jaideep Ahlawat Reflects on Bridging Generational Gaps Amidst Personal Loss

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in 'Paatal Lok', recently opened up about his late father, Dayanand Ahlawat, and their evolving relationship. In a conversation with ANI, Jaideep highlighted the generational communication gap prevalent in North India. 'Our fathers often struggle to express love, neither through words nor gestures,' he remarked.

Drawing a parallel with his character in 'Paatal Lok', who is both a cop and a father, Ahlawat noted the solitude often experienced by teenagers like Siddharth, portrayed by Bodhisattva Sharma. 'Many fathers, I've seen, rarely engage in more than mundane discussions with their children,' he observed, adding that teenage immaturity and the perception of outdated parental attitudes compound these communication barriers.

Ahlawat, however, recognized his own role in bridging this divide with his father. 'I realized it was my responsibility to connect. Returning from college, I would hug him, initially confusing him, but gradually bridging the gap,' he shared. Following his father's passing, Jaideep's team announced the news, expressing gratitude for the public's understanding during this period of mourning. Meanwhile, Ahlawat continues to make waves in Bollywood, appearing in the second season of 'Paatal Lok' and preparing for 'Family Man 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)