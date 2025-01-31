Reformed Realities: Transforming Plastic Waste into Art at IGI Airport

In a bid to spotlight the global plastic crisis, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi hosts 'Reformed Realities', a compelling art installation made entirely from discarded plastic waste.

Conceived by renowned artist Aaditi Joshi, in partnership with the non-profit One Step Greener, the installation is a visually striking reminder of the potential for upcycling to counter the plastic pollution epidemic. The artwork captures the attention of travelers, using hand-painted, upcycled materials to demonstrate both the grave scale of the plastic crisis and possible sustainable solutions.

With India generating 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, the need for such awareness is critical. 'Reformed Realities' leverages IGI Airport's global footfall to amplify discussions on sustainable waste management, while advocating for policy shifts in the fight against landfill expansion and promoting circular economy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)