Facial Recognition Key in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Facial recognition technology has helped confirm the identity of the Bangladeshi man arrested for the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

According to the police, the suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was identified as the man seen on CCTV at Khan's Bandra residence.

Khan, who was hospitalized following the incident, has since been discharged after two surgeries.

