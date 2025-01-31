Facial Recognition Key in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
Facial recognition has confirmed that Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan, matches the individual seen in CCTV footage. The incident occurred on January 16 at Khan's Bandra residence. Khan underwent surgeries and was discharged on January 21.
Facial recognition technology has helped confirm the identity of the Bangladeshi man arrested for the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
According to the police, the suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was identified as the man seen on CCTV at Khan's Bandra residence.
Khan, who was hospitalized following the incident, has since been discharged after two surgeries.
