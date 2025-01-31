Left Menu

Katy Perry Passes the Torch to Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry shares her thoughts on Carrie Underwood taking over as a judge on 'American Idol'. Praising Underwood's experience from her own time on the show, Perry is excited about the fresh perspective Underwood brings. Perry steps down to focus on her music as Underwood joins the judging panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:18 IST
Katy Perry Passes the Torch to Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'
Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood (Image source: Instagram/katyperry,carrieunderwood) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt nod to her successor, pop superstar Katy Perry expressed her confidence in Carrie Underwood's abilities as the new judge on 'American Idol'. Perry, who decided to leave the show, lauded Underwood's firsthand experience, calling her perfectly suited to the role. "She was born on that show," Perry remarked in an interview with Billboard.

Underwood's appointment comes six months after Perry announced her departure, citing a desire to pursue her global music career. Joining the panel, Underwood rounds out the trio with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry has been a central figure on the ABC reboot of the show, which started in 2018, after its original run on Fox ended in 2016.

Highlighting Underwood's remarkable career, including eight Grammy wins, Perry noted, "She knows what it feels like to be in the contestants' shoes," offering a unique perspective that Perry believes will benefit the aspiring artists. Underwood herself expressed enthusiasm for her new role, emphasizing a commitment to offer honest and constructive feedback to contestants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

