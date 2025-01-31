Katy Perry Passes the Torch to Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'

In a heartfelt nod to her successor, pop superstar Katy Perry expressed her confidence in Carrie Underwood's abilities as the new judge on 'American Idol'. Perry, who decided to leave the show, lauded Underwood's firsthand experience, calling her perfectly suited to the role. "She was born on that show," Perry remarked in an interview with Billboard.

Underwood's appointment comes six months after Perry announced her departure, citing a desire to pursue her global music career. Joining the panel, Underwood rounds out the trio with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry has been a central figure on the ABC reboot of the show, which started in 2018, after its original run on Fox ended in 2016.

Highlighting Underwood's remarkable career, including eight Grammy wins, Perry noted, "She knows what it feels like to be in the contestants' shoes," offering a unique perspective that Perry believes will benefit the aspiring artists. Underwood herself expressed enthusiasm for her new role, emphasizing a commitment to offer honest and constructive feedback to contestants.

