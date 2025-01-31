Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: From Legendary Voices to Toy Launches

A round-up of current entertainment news, highlighting Netflix's new toy licensing deal, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish's FireAid concert, Marianne Faithfull's passing, Renee Zellweger's Bridget Jones premiere, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:30 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From Legendary Voices to Toy Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Current news in entertainment includes Netflix expanding its toy business through a new licensing deal tied to its hit series 'Stranger Things.'

Legendary artists like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish contributed to FireAid concerts raising funds for wildfire relief in Los Angeles.

The entertainment world also mourns the loss of Marianne Faithfull, a star of Britain's Swinging '60s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025