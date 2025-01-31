Entertainment Highlights: From Legendary Voices to Toy Launches
A round-up of current entertainment news, highlighting Netflix's new toy licensing deal, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish's FireAid concert, Marianne Faithfull's passing, Renee Zellweger's Bridget Jones premiere, and more.
Current news in entertainment includes Netflix expanding its toy business through a new licensing deal tied to its hit series 'Stranger Things.'
Legendary artists like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish contributed to FireAid concerts raising funds for wildfire relief in Los Angeles.
The entertainment world also mourns the loss of Marianne Faithfull, a star of Britain's Swinging '60s.
