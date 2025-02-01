Neymar's Triumphant Return: The Prince Reclaims His Throne
Neymar has returned to his boyhood club Santos, signing a six-month contract, following an unhappy stint at Al-Hilal. Celebrated by 20,000 fans at Vila Belmiro Stadium, Neymar expressed his desire to rekindle his passion and aim for the World Cup trophy. His contract may extend past the initial six-month period.
Neymar was welcomed back to Santos FC, his childhood club, amidst a vibrant celebration involving 20,000 fans. The Brazilian football legend signed a six-month contract, with a possibility of extension, after an unsatisfying period at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.
Neymar revealed that limited playing time and his ACL recovery influenced his decision to return to Santos, viewing it as an opportunity to restore his football spirit. Fans were ecstatic, marking the occasion with chants and fireworks.
Wearing Pelé's iconic No. 10 jersey, Neymar aims to propel Santos with a renewed vigor, as he sets his sights on the World Cup. The event marked a hopeful chapter for both Neymar and the Santos community.
