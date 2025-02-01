Left Menu

Neymar's Triumphant Return: The Prince Reclaims His Throne

Neymar has returned to his boyhood club Santos, signing a six-month contract, following an unhappy stint at Al-Hilal. Celebrated by 20,000 fans at Vila Belmiro Stadium, Neymar expressed his desire to rekindle his passion and aim for the World Cup trophy. His contract may extend past the initial six-month period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santos | Updated: 01-02-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 08:47 IST
Neymar's Triumphant Return: The Prince Reclaims His Throne
Neymar
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Neymar was welcomed back to Santos FC, his childhood club, amidst a vibrant celebration involving 20,000 fans. The Brazilian football legend signed a six-month contract, with a possibility of extension, after an unsatisfying period at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar revealed that limited playing time and his ACL recovery influenced his decision to return to Santos, viewing it as an opportunity to restore his football spirit. Fans were ecstatic, marking the occasion with chants and fireworks.

Wearing Pelé's iconic No. 10 jersey, Neymar aims to propel Santos with a renewed vigor, as he sets his sights on the World Cup. The event marked a hopeful chapter for both Neymar and the Santos community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025