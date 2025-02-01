Artistic Tributes to Union Budget 2025: A Blend of Charcoal and Sand

Amroha-based artist Zuhaib Khan has drawn attention with his stunning 8-foot portrait of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, crafted using graphite-charcoal. Khan's piece serves as an artistic commentary, echoing hopes for a stronger Indian Rupee through the upcoming Union Budget. 'I hope it contributes to our nation's progress,' the artist expressed in an interview with ANI.

Adding to the creative homage, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled his own tribute with a massive sand sculpture on Puri Beach, portraying the Union Budget 2025. Pattnaik utilized 4 tonnes of sand to craft the artwork, emphasizing the significance of this fiscal plan not only to India but to international observers as well. 'This art welcomes the Union Budget 2025,' he detailed.

Amid these artistic endeavors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before the budget presentation. The encounter included a traditional gesture of 'dahi-chini' from the President, symbolizing good luck. Subsequently, the Union Cabinet convened to ratify the budget, marking the traditional procedural steps for its official introduction in Parliament.

The budget is anticipated against the backdrop of the Economic Survey predicting India's economy will grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in the fiscal year 2025-26. The survey highlights stable government practices, a strong external account, and private consumption as pillars supporting the economy. Government emphasis remains on long-term growth through investment in R&D and MSMEs.

The survey further mentions an expected ease in food inflation by Q4 FY25, aided by seasonal changes and robust harvests, although weather variances and rising global agricultural prices are potential hurdles. This optimistic yet cautious economic outlook sets the stage for the forthcoming fiscal year.

