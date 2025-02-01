Transforming India's Tourism Landscape: A Government Initiative

The Indian government is poised to revamp its tourism sector through the development of 50 prominent tourist sites in collaboration with state authorities. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this strategic initiative on Saturday, highlighting how mudra loans will support local homestays.

In a bid to elevate the tourism industry further, Sitharaman emphasized the promotion of medical tourism. This effort will see the government partner with the private sector, while also dedicating special attention to destinations significant to the life and times of Lord Buddha.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Sitharaman also announced financial backing for the Western Kosi Canal project, projected to benefit over 50,000 hectares in Bihar's Mithilanchal region, thus shaping a new chapter in regional development and tourism appeal.

