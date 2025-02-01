Left Menu

Transforming India's Tourism Landscape: A Government Initiative

The Indian government plans to enhance 50 tourist sites with state partnerships and support homestays through mudra loans, as detailed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The initiative also aims to promote medical tourism with private sector collaboration and spotlight destinations tied to Lord Buddha's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:17 IST
Transforming India's Tourism Landscape: A Government Initiative
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is poised to revamp its tourism sector through the development of 50 prominent tourist sites in collaboration with state authorities. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this strategic initiative on Saturday, highlighting how mudra loans will support local homestays.

In a bid to elevate the tourism industry further, Sitharaman emphasized the promotion of medical tourism. This effort will see the government partner with the private sector, while also dedicating special attention to destinations significant to the life and times of Lord Buddha.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget, Sitharaman also announced financial backing for the Western Kosi Canal project, projected to benefit over 50,000 hectares in Bihar's Mithilanchal region, thus shaping a new chapter in regional development and tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025