The Weeknd's Monumental North American Tour: A New Era in Music
The Weeknd, a celebrated contemporary solo artist, has announced a massive North American stadium tour following the release of his latest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow." This ambitious tour confirms his widespread popularity and ability to draw crowds across the continent.
The "After Hours 'Til Dawn" tour is set to begin in Phoenix on May 9 at the State Farm Stadium and will wrap up in San Antonio on September 3 at the Alamodome. Performing in major cities such as Detroit, Chicago, and Philadelphia, The Weeknd will be accompanied by Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.
Tickets for this major event can be secured through an artist presale starting Wednesday at 10 am local time, or during the general sale on February 7 at theweeknd.com/tour. The album, noted for its star collaborations and inspired by a pivotal performance in Inglewood, is the last in The Weeknd's record-breaking trilogy.
