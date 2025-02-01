'Sabar Bonda': Award-Winning Love Story Captures Hearts at Sundance

Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's first feature film, 'Sabar Bonda', has clinched the prestigious World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Announced over social media platforms, this Marathi film stood out with its poignant narrative of a same-sex love story, set against the scenic backdrop of rural Maharashtra.

The film's story revolves around Anand, who finds unexpected companionship with a local farmer during a mourning period in the countryside. The Sundance jury praised the film as a 'great modern love story', recognizing its authenticity and emotional depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)