'Sabar Bonda': Award-Winning Love Story Captures Hearts at Sundance
Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's debut Marathi film 'Sabar Bonda' wins the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film, a same-sex love story, explores an intense bond between a city dweller and a local farmer, set in rural India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:05 IST
Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's first feature film, 'Sabar Bonda', has clinched the prestigious World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Announced over social media platforms, this Marathi film stood out with its poignant narrative of a same-sex love story, set against the scenic backdrop of rural Maharashtra.
The film's story revolves around Anand, who finds unexpected companionship with a local farmer during a mourning period in the countryside. The Sundance jury praised the film as a 'great modern love story', recognizing its authenticity and emotional depth.
