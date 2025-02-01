Allu Aravind Eyes Ambitious Ghajini Sequel

Renowned South film producer Allu Aravind has revealed plans to create a sequel to the celebrated 2008 film "Ghajini," starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Aravind, who played a significant role as the presenter of the original psychological action thriller, expressed his long-standing desire to embark on this ambitious venture.

"Ghajini," originally a remake of a Tamil film, was a monumental success in Hindi cinema, achieving the unprecedented milestone of grossing over Rs 200 crore. Aravind reminisces about the movie's groundbreaking run, recalling how, at the time, reaching Rs 100 crore was considered an insurmountable feat.

Currently involved in the production of "Thandel," starring Naga Chaitanya, Aamir Khan lauded Chaitanya as a fantastic teammate. "Thandel," a romance drama inspired by real-life events, portrays a gripping tale of a fisherman who inadvertently crosses into Pakistani waters, leading to dramatic consequences. The film is set for a February 7 release under the Geetha Arts banner.

