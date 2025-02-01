Reviving Traditions: Assam to Legalize Buffalo Fights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to enact a new law legalizing buffalo fights, aiming to preserve the state's traditional heritage. This decision comes after recognizing the importance of Ahatguri's buffalo fights as a traditional game.

Addressing a public meeting, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage. He mentioned the introduction of a bill in the assembly aimed at securing legal protection for such traditional sports.

The statement follows the Gauhati High Court's opposition to an SOP that permitted buffalo and bulbul bird fights during Magh Bihu festivities. Despite this, events resumed, focusing on animal safety without using intoxicants or sharp objects.

(With inputs from agencies.)