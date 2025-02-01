Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: Assam to Legalize Buffalo Fights

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, plans to introduce a new law legalizing buffalo fights as a traditional sport, preserving the state's heritage. The initiative follows a court's recognition and previous guidelines that ensured animal safety during such traditional events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to enact a new law legalizing buffalo fights, aiming to preserve the state's traditional heritage. This decision comes after recognizing the importance of Ahatguri's buffalo fights as a traditional game.

Addressing a public meeting, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage. He mentioned the introduction of a bill in the assembly aimed at securing legal protection for such traditional sports.

The statement follows the Gauhati High Court's opposition to an SOP that permitted buffalo and bulbul bird fights during Magh Bihu festivities. Despite this, events resumed, focusing on animal safety without using intoxicants or sharp objects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

