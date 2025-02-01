Remembering Tapan Bose: A Champion for Justice and Peace

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed profound sorrow on Saturday over the death of Tapan Bose, a noted civil society member and human rights advocate. Bose was widely recognized for his unwavering support for peace and commitment to human rights, which earned him the admiration of many, including Farooq.

In his condolence message, Farooq described Bose as a 'fearless voice for justice and human rights,' praising his efforts to stand alongside the people of Kashmir during their most challenging times. Farooq emphasized Bose's dedication to truth and reconciliation, noting that his passing represents a significant loss to advocates of justice and human dignity worldwide.

Furthermore, Farooq extended his deepest sympathies to Bose's family, acknowledging the profound impact Bose had on the movement for peace and his lasting legacy in upholding the principles of justice and human rights.

