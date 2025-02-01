Sudha Murthy Champions Reading Over Digital, Highlights Gender Evolution in Writing

During the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy articulated her perspective on the distinctions between gaining knowledge through traditional reading versus digital platforms. Eminent personalities, including former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, were also present, underscoring the event's cultural relevance.

In an engaging interaction with the media, Murthy illustrated the value of reading with anecdotes from her family. She asserted that reading expands one's imagination and depth of understanding, contrasting it with the limitations of digital media. 'When you read, you imagine. For example, my children visualize Krishna as portrayed in television serials, showing how digital ceilings imagination,' she commented.

Despite acknowledging the evolving methods of reading, Murthy expressed an unwavering belief in people's enduring love for knowledge. She reminisced about her ancestors' reading techniques involving Bhoja Patra and stone slates, affirming that while methods change, the thirst for knowledge remains intact. Murthy also reflected on the past challenges for women authors, citing societal biases that restricted them to writing 'kitchen stories'—a stereotype she believes is being dismantled by contemporary female writers today. The event continues at Hotel Clarks Amer until February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)