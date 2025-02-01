Historic Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Cultural Grandeur
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional organization of the Maha Kumbh. The event attracted a vast number of attendees, comparable to the US population. Dhankar's visit included prayers, a holy dip, and admiration for the cultural significance of the gathering.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday marveled at the enormity of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the exemplary arrangements made under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.
Dhankar noted the massive scale of the event, indicating that the attendance is tantamount to the entire population of the United States. He commended the administration's efficiency, especially after handling a tragic stampede that claimed 30 lives.
Praising Adityanath's initiative, Dhankar emphasized the infrastructural feats achieved, including the construction of over one lakh toilets for the event. His visit included offering prayers and participating in the holy dip at the Sangam, amidst traditional rituals that signified India's rich cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotees Brave Chilly Weather to Partake in Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Historic Gathering at Triveni Sangam
India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Military Prowess and Cultural Heritage
Spiritual Immersion: Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela