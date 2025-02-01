Left Menu

Historic Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Cultural Grandeur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional organization of the Maha Kumbh. The event attracted a vast number of attendees, comparable to the US population. Dhankar's visit included prayers, a holy dip, and admiration for the cultural significance of the gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday marveled at the enormity of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the exemplary arrangements made under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Dhankar noted the massive scale of the event, indicating that the attendance is tantamount to the entire population of the United States. He commended the administration's efficiency, especially after handling a tragic stampede that claimed 30 lives.

Praising Adityanath's initiative, Dhankar emphasized the infrastructural feats achieved, including the construction of over one lakh toilets for the event. His visit included offering prayers and participating in the holy dip at the Sangam, amidst traditional rituals that signified India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

