Divine Dip at Maha Kumbh: Vice President's Praise for UP's Historic Gathering
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for exemplary arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, a historic gathering equaling the U.S. population. Despite a tragic stampede incident, Dhankhar praised the administration's efficient response and highlighted cultural and spiritual significance, expressing admiration for India's organizing capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh. Speaking at the event, Dhankhar noted that the number of attendees rivaled the population of the United States, marking the event as historic.
Despite a tragic stampede incident that claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, Dhankhar commended the efficient handling of the situation by the administration. He highlighted Adityanath's efforts in organizing more than one lakh toilets and providing high-quality food for visitors.
Dhankhar, who visited Prayagraj with his family, described his dip in the Triveni Sangam as the happiest moment of his life. He also prayed for global betterment and acknowledged the Maha Kumbh's representation of India's rich cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spiritual Unity: Rajnath Singh's Dive into Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Spirited Journey at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela
Pilgrims Flock to Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence in Prayagraj
Adityanath will convene a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on January 22: Sources.
Cabinet Convenes at Maha Kumbh: Development Talks in Prayagraj