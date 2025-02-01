Left Menu

Divine Dip at Maha Kumbh: Vice President's Praise for UP's Historic Gathering

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for exemplary arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, a historic gathering equaling the U.S. population. Despite a tragic stampede incident, Dhankhar praised the administration's efficient response and highlighted cultural and spiritual significance, expressing admiration for India's organizing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:21 IST
Divine Dip at Maha Kumbh: Vice President's Praise for UP's Historic Gathering
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh. Speaking at the event, Dhankhar noted that the number of attendees rivaled the population of the United States, marking the event as historic.

Despite a tragic stampede incident that claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, Dhankhar commended the efficient handling of the situation by the administration. He highlighted Adityanath's efforts in organizing more than one lakh toilets and providing high-quality food for visitors.

Dhankhar, who visited Prayagraj with his family, described his dip in the Triveni Sangam as the happiest moment of his life. He also prayed for global betterment and acknowledged the Maha Kumbh's representation of India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025