Mark Elder's Musical Mission in India

Mark Elder, the esteemed British conductor, is bringing his passion for orchestral music to audiences in India. In a candid interview with PTI, Elder shared his excitement about engaging with younger listeners, a trend he has observed during his tenure with Manchester's Halle Orchestra.

Elder is scheduled to conduct the Symphony Orchestra of India on February 15, 2025, as part of its spring season. He emphasized the impact of reaching a young audience, challenging their perceptions of orchestral music as "boring traditions of the past."

Elder's visit also represents a broader cultural exchange. The conductor expresses admiration for Indian music, highlighting its beauty and distinctiveness, and looks forward to learning from Indian musicians while sharing his expertise in Western classical music.

