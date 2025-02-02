Left Menu

Navigating Religious Identities for Conflict Resolution

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval emphasized the need for an open flow of thoughts to mitigate conflicts linked to religious identities. At a book release event, he discussed the historical relationship between state and religion. Former minister MJ Akbar highlighted Sufism's role in fostering non-hostile relationships in Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:25 IST
Navigating Religious Identities for Conflict Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, addressing a gathering at the New Delhi World Book Fair on Sunday, stressed the importance of free thought to prevent conflicts stemming from religious identities.

Speaking during the release of the Hindi translation of Ahmet T. Kuru's book, Doval pointed out that 'introspection' by both states and societies remains crucial in resolving conflicts.

MJ Akbar, a former Union minister, also added that Sufism within Islam provides a practical approach to cultivating non-hostile relationships, a pertinent topic in the context of Doval's discourse on the interaction between state and religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025