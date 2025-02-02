Navigating Religious Identities for Conflict Resolution

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, addressing a gathering at the New Delhi World Book Fair on Sunday, stressed the importance of free thought to prevent conflicts stemming from religious identities.

Speaking during the release of the Hindi translation of Ahmet T. Kuru's book, Doval pointed out that 'introspection' by both states and societies remains crucial in resolving conflicts.

MJ Akbar, a former Union minister, also added that Sufism within Islam provides a practical approach to cultivating non-hostile relationships, a pertinent topic in the context of Doval's discourse on the interaction between state and religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)