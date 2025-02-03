Spiritual Majesty at Maha Kumbh: CM Yogi Hails Amrit Snan Success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the devotees and religious leaders who took part in the third grand 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Monday. The event took place on the sacred occasion of Basant Panchami.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Adityanath praised the involvement of revered saints, all Akharas, Kalpvasis, and other participants in performing the auspicious act at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Officials confirmed that the Chief Minister is actively monitoring the situation and receiving updates from his residence in Lucknow regarding the ongoing religious festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)