Star-Studded Surprises at the 2025 Grammy Awards
The 2025 Grammy Awards were marked by unexpected performances and emotional speeches. Highlights included The Weeknd's return, Chappell Roan's recognition, and tributes to artists and the resilient city of Los Angeles. Victory went to Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Shakira, among others, amid a night celebrating music and community.
The 2025 Grammy Awards witnessed unexpected moments, as The Weeknd marked a reconciliatory performance, playing his track "Cry For Me" alongside Playboi Carti. This surprise move reflects Recording Academy's strides towards improved diversity, as acknowledged by its CEO Harvey Mason jr.
Chappell Roan, awarded best new artist, delivered a speech that advocated for better conditions for budding musicians. Her call for fair wages and health care for artists struck a chord with the audience, highlighting issues within the industry.
The night also honored icons like Quincy Jones, with notable performances by stars such as Stevie Wonder. The event, laced with tributes to Los Angeles' resilience in the face of wildfires, also saw significant wins for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Shakira.
