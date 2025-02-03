Left Menu

Baghdad's New Skate Park: A Leap Forward for Youth and Culture

In Baghdad, the opening of a new skate park marks a hopeful transformation for the city's youth, offering a safe space for creative expression and active recreation. This initiative aims to support a growing interest in sports infrastructure and positions skateboarding as a burgeoning community activity.

  • Iraq

Car bombs and militant attacks are no longer the daily norm in Baghdad, as they once were in the aftermath of Saddam Hussein's fall and the struggle against the Islamic State group. While violence has subsided, many young Iraqis still find their opportunities limited.

However, Baghdad, home to nearly 9 million people, is witnessing some positive changes. The city has introduced its first skate park, inaugurated this weekend with foreign diplomats and sports officials in attendance. It's a sign of shifting priorities, focusing on rejuvenating urban spaces for youth engagement.

Young skater Mohammed Al-Qadi celebrates the new park, seeing it as a milestone for Baghdad's athletes, particularly those like him who faced risks and restrictions in public areas. With international backing from German and French embassies, the facility signals increasing global interest in diversifying Iraq's sports scene beyond soccer.

