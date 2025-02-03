Music's Biggest Night: Highlights from the 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards, recognized as the pinnacle of achievement in the music industry, took place on Sunday night. This prestigious event was broadcast live on CBS, with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the ceremonies.

In an evening filled with outstanding performances and emotional speeches, top honors went to an array of talented artists. Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' was awarded Album of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar clinched both Record and Song of the Year with 'Not Like Us'. Promising newcomer Chappell Roan was celebrated as Best New Artist.

The event also recognized excellence across various genres. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' was named Best Pop Vocal Album, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Die With A Smile'. Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' was awarded Best Latin Pop Album, and Doechii's 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' won Best Rap Album.

