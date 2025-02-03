Left Menu

VIBGYOR's 'Back to Childhood' Event Brings Joy to Corporate India

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted the 'Back to Childhood' event for corporate employees across India, promoting creativity and team bonding. Thousands participated in activities like clay modelling and caricature drawing, creating a joyful, nostalgic atmosphere. The event aimed at holistic development, fostering creativity and connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:41 IST
VIBGYOR's 'Back to Childhood' Event Brings Joy to Corporate India
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently held a unique event called 'Back to Childhood' across various corporations in India. The initiative aimed at reconnecting corporate workers with their creative side, allowing them to bond with colleagues in a relaxed setting.

Thousands of employees and their families participated in nostalgic activities such as clay modelling and caricature drawing. The event was a success, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and joy while capturing precious memories through a photo booth.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group, emphasized the importance of nurturing creativity and joy, not just for students but the community at large. The initiative highlights VIBGYOR's commitment to holistic growth and aims to host similar events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025