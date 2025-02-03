VIBGYOR's 'Back to Childhood' Event Brings Joy to Corporate India
The VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted the 'Back to Childhood' event for corporate employees across India, promoting creativity and team bonding. Thousands participated in activities like clay modelling and caricature drawing, creating a joyful, nostalgic atmosphere. The event aimed at holistic development, fostering creativity and connections.
- Country:
- India
The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently held a unique event called 'Back to Childhood' across various corporations in India. The initiative aimed at reconnecting corporate workers with their creative side, allowing them to bond with colleagues in a relaxed setting.
Thousands of employees and their families participated in nostalgic activities such as clay modelling and caricature drawing. The event was a success, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and joy while capturing precious memories through a photo booth.
Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group, emphasized the importance of nurturing creativity and joy, not just for students but the community at large. The initiative highlights VIBGYOR's commitment to holistic growth and aims to host similar events in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
30-year-old man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan arrested, had entered actor's home with intent of theft: Mumbai police.
Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case produced in Mumbai court by police for remand.
Eritrea and Kenya Dominate Tata Mumbai Marathon
Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case remanded in Mumbai police custody till January 24.