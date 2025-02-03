VIBGYOR's 'Back to Childhood' Event Brings Joy to Corporate India

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently held a unique event called 'Back to Childhood' across various corporations in India. The initiative aimed at reconnecting corporate workers with their creative side, allowing them to bond with colleagues in a relaxed setting.

Thousands of employees and their families participated in nostalgic activities such as clay modelling and caricature drawing. The event was a success, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and joy while capturing precious memories through a photo booth.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group, emphasized the importance of nurturing creativity and joy, not just for students but the community at large. The initiative highlights VIBGYOR's commitment to holistic growth and aims to host similar events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)