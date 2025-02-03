R Praggnanandhaa Triumphs at Tata Steel Masters in Thrilling Tie-Break

In an electrifying finale at the Tata Steel Masters, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed victory over world champion D Gukesh, making history as the first Indian chess player to win the title since Viswanathan Anand. Praggnanandhaa's triumph showcased his skill and determination, particularly in the nerve-racking tiebreaker match.

The 19-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai faced relentless competition, ultimately outmaneuvering 18-year-old Gukesh in a dramatic sudden-death showdown. Their clash highlighted Praggnanandhaa's ability to capitalize on his opponent's errors, navigating the pressures of high-stakes chess with finesse.

Despite the intense atmosphere, Praggnanandhaa's composed strategy earned him the coveted title, marking a significant milestone in his career and Indian chess history. Meanwhile, Gukesh, for the second consecutive year, fell at the tiebreaker stage, reminiscent of his previous defeat to Chinese player Wei Yi.

