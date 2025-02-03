Left Menu

Harmony in Faith: A Smooth Amrit Snan Despite Past Tragedy at Maha Kumbh

Millions gathered at the Maha Kumbh in India for the third Amrit Snan during Basant Panchami. Enhanced security measures ensured a smooth event following a tragic stampede weeks earlier. The sacred bathing sequence, led by various Akharas, showcased spiritual harmony and attracted global participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:38 IST
Harmony in Faith: A Smooth Amrit Snan Despite Past Tragedy at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati came alive as millions congregated for the third Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh. This major spiritual event on Basant Panchami attracted global attendees, determined to partake in the holy ritual despite past adversities.

Heightened security measures were evident following a devastating stampede during the previous shower on January 29. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded efforts for a 'zero errors' approach, ensuring a seamless experience for the devotees.

Led by their revered Akharas, participants proceeded in solemn yet vibrant processions for the ritualistic dip. Spectators and participants alike lauded the tranquil environment and meticulous arrangements as they celebrated the spiritual significance and social harmony this gathering represented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025