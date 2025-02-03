Mohanlal Wraps Epic Bilingual Film 'Vrusshabha'

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has officially wrapped up the shooting of his ambitious bilingual project, 'Vrusshabha'. The actor took to Instagram to share the culmination of this project, marking the moment with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside the film's crew.

In the video posted on his social media, Mohanlal describes 'Vrusshabha' as an EPIC Action Entertainer that promises to keep viewers enthralled. He praised the film's writer-director Nanda Kishore for his creative vision and the dedicated crew and producers whose support was instrumental throughout production.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios, the film promises to redefine epic storytelling in Indian cinema. 'Vrusshabha' is set for a Diwali release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

(With inputs from agencies.)