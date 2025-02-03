Lisa Mishra's Dream Collaboration with Ed Sheeran in Delhi

Singer-actor Lisa Mishra is elated to announce her upcoming performance with British sensation Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR on February 15. This collaboration will take place at the Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, as part of Sheeran's illustrious Mathematics Tour.

Mishra, who has always idolized Sheeran, calls this opportunity a defining moment in her career. 'Performing alongside Ed is surreal and a testament to the power of music and perseverance,' Mishra shared in a statement. She hinted at potential surprises for the audience, further increasing the excitement.

The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, promises an exhilarating lineup with stops in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong, captivating fans across India.

