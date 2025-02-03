Left Menu

Lisa Mishra's Dream Collaboration with Ed Sheeran in Delhi

Lisa Mishra will perform with Ed Sheeran at his concert in Delhi-NCR on February 15 as part of his Mathematics Tour. Mishra considers this a dream opportunity, highlighting her dedication to music and artistry. Sheeran's tour will visit multiple cities in India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:14 IST
Lisa Mishra's Dream Collaboration with Ed Sheeran in Delhi
Ed Sheeran. (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-actor Lisa Mishra is elated to announce her upcoming performance with British sensation Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR on February 15. This collaboration will take place at the Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, as part of Sheeran's illustrious Mathematics Tour.

Mishra, who has always idolized Sheeran, calls this opportunity a defining moment in her career. 'Performing alongside Ed is surreal and a testament to the power of music and perseverance,' Mishra shared in a statement. She hinted at potential surprises for the audience, further increasing the excitement.

The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, promises an exhilarating lineup with stops in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong, captivating fans across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

