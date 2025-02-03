Rare Stamps Capture the Spirit of India's Maha Kumbh and Simhastha Mela

In Indore, two dedicated philatelists have curated an extraordinary collection of over 100 rare stamps and special postal covers, each linked to India's significant religious events, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the Simhastha Mela in Ujjain.

Their prized items include a unique 1977 Maha Kumbh cover and a historic 1906 'bazaar postcard'. 'I have been visiting the Maha Kumbh since childhood, and my fascination with the event inspired me to gather related postal memorabilia,' says Omprakash Kedia, 73, one of the philatelists.

Fellow collector Alok Khadiwala, 53, has also amassed similar treasures. He notes the challenge in acquiring such rare items, having even sought the assistance of junk dealers. Their collections also feature ancient coins from key pilgrimage sites, reflecting deep cultural roots.

