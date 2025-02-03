Culinary Camaraderie: Global Chefs Unite at Young Chef Olympiad

At the picturesque banks of Mandovi in Panaji, Goa, the 11th International Young Chef Olympiad was officially launched. Bringing together budding chefs from 50 countries, this culinary event not only highlights cooking talent but also fosters international camaraderie and cultural exchange.

Dr. Suborno Bose inaugurated the event, aligning its vision with India's initiatives for development and sustainability. A keynote feature of the event is his newly released book, 'Harmonizing Human Touch and AI, Tourism & Hospitality', which explores AI integration in hospitality.

The Olympiad, organized by IIHM in collaboration with IHC, marks its competition rounds across Goa, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad, leading to a grand finale in Kolkata. The event underscores hospitality's future through youthful innovation and creativity.

