Saraswati Puja Celebrations Spark Campus Dispute
Saraswati Puja celebrations at Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata faced controversy, with police involvement following a court order due to a dispute between two groups. Celebrations, including rituals in various institutions, occurred amidst police presence, highlighting religious tensions and the involvement of local political figures.
Saraswati Puja celebrations at a south Kolkata law college turned contentious when two groups clashed over the event's location, prompting police presence upon the Calcutta High Court's directive.
Monday saw related rituals at various educational institutions across West Bengal, marking the traditional farewell to the goddess of knowledge before the idol immersion. The law college witnessed student participation amid security measures due to a court order following the dispute between campus factions.
This contentious celebration drew the attention of State Education Minister Bratya Basu and South Kolkata TMC MP Mala Roy, who visited the college amid the heightened tensions. In Nadia's Haringhata, community women and school members prayed under watchful eyes, balancing tradition with tense social undertones.
