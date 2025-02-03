Tragic Loss of a Young Student

A 21-year-old college student was discovered dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor early Monday morning, as stated by police officials.

The deceased, identified as Aneeta Binoy from Parampuzha in Kottayam district, was in her final year at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

Preliminary investigations, initiated by Kuruppampady police, indicate a suspected suicide, with a note found in her room addressed to her parents. The case is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)