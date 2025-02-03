Tragic Loss of a Young Student
Aneeta Binoy, a 21-year-old college student from Perumbavoor, was found dead in her hostel room. She was a final-year student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College. A note addressed to her parents suggests suicide. Kuruppampady police have registered a case and begun investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old college student was discovered dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor early Monday morning, as stated by police officials.
The deceased, identified as Aneeta Binoy from Parampuzha in Kottayam district, was in her final year at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.
Preliminary investigations, initiated by Kuruppampady police, indicate a suspected suicide, with a note found in her room addressed to her parents. The case is under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement