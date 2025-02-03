Left Menu

Tragic Loss of a Young Student

Aneeta Binoy, a 21-year-old college student from Perumbavoor, was found dead in her hostel room. She was a final-year student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College. A note addressed to her parents suggests suicide. Kuruppampady police have registered a case and begun investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:22 IST
Tragic Loss of a Young Student
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old college student was discovered dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor early Monday morning, as stated by police officials.

The deceased, identified as Aneeta Binoy from Parampuzha in Kottayam district, was in her final year at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

Preliminary investigations, initiated by Kuruppampady police, indicate a suspected suicide, with a note found in her room addressed to her parents. The case is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025