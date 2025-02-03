Record Revenue Boost for Sabarimala Temple During Pilgrimage Season

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) reported a remarkable earnings surge at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, attributing a Rs 86 crore increase in revenue to the recent Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

TDB president P S Prasanth highlighted a historic boost in revenue, with over 55 lakh pilgrims attending the temple's annual festivities, a significant rise compared to prior years.

This season's total revenue hit Rs 440 crore, a substantial jump from last year's Rs 354 crore, marking an exceptional financial year for the shrine.

