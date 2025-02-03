Record Revenue Boost for Sabarimala Temple During Pilgrimage Season
The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple experienced a significant revenue increase of Rs 86 crore during the recent pilgrimage season, thanks to an influx of over 55 lakh pilgrims. The Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for managing the temple, reported that total revenue reached Rs 440 crore, vastly surpassing the previous year.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) reported a remarkable earnings surge at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, attributing a Rs 86 crore increase in revenue to the recent Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.
TDB president P S Prasanth highlighted a historic boost in revenue, with over 55 lakh pilgrims attending the temple's annual festivities, a significant rise compared to prior years.
This season's total revenue hit Rs 440 crore, a substantial jump from last year's Rs 354 crore, marking an exceptional financial year for the shrine.
