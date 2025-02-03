Ayodhya's Tourism Boom: Ram Temple Construction Spurs Visitor Surge

Ayodhya has become a hotspot for religious tourism, experiencing a significant surge in visitors since the construction of the Ram temple. Visitor numbers skyrocketed from 60 lakh in 2020 to 16 crore in 2024, as stated by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a parliamentary session on Monday.

The historical November 2019 Supreme Court verdict facilitated the construction of the Ram temple, resolving a long-standing dispute over the site in Uttar Pradesh. The temple became accessible to the public last year, initially in its partially constructed state, drawing a massive influx of devotees eager to partake in its spiritual significance.

The Indian government, through schemes like 'PRASHAD', is actively funding the development of tourism infrastructure at key pilgrimage and heritage sites to ensure continued growth in tourism. Meanwhile, the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative highlights 77 significant sites to promote battlefield tourism, opening them to the public to honor India's military legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)