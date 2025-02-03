Left Menu

Harmony and Heritage: Maha Kumbh's Sacred Dip

The third 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh unfolded smoothly, drawing millions to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for a ritual dip. Swift actions taken post the unfortunate stampede ensured safety. The harmony and spiritual zeal of the event captivated both national and international visitors.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:41 IST
  • India

The third 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh took place seamlessly on Monday, seeing a massive turnout of devotees who gathered for the ritual dip on Basant Panchmi. Amid enhanced security, significant crowd management efforts followed a previous tragedy that claimed at least 30 lives during a stampede.

Over 2.57 crore pilgrims participated by the end of the day, with Uttar Pradesh officials maintaining strict surveillance to ensure safety. The ritual was overseen by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who implemented additional crowd control measures while monitoring from Lucknow. Enhanced security measures included increased personnel deployment.

The event further highlighted India's spiritual values and social harmony, as seers and devotees expressed their sense of spiritual fulfillment. The ritual procession culminated ceremoniously, with organized movements of the akharas, underscoring the devotion and vibrance of the Maha Kumbh's sacred traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

