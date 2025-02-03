Vibrant Holi Celebrations Begin in Vrindavan and Surrounding Temples
Holi celebrations have kicked off in Vrindavan and surrounding towns like Mathura and Barsana, starting from Basant Panchami. Temples are filled with music and color as devotees participate in traditional rituals, lasting over a 50-day period. The festivities include playing traditional Holi songs and showering devotees with gulal.
In a burst of vibrant colors and joyous songs, Holi celebrations have commenced in the sacred towns of Vrindavan and Mathura. Starting on the festive occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees gathered in numerous temples to celebrate with fervor.
Renowned for its 50-day long festivities, Holi in Braj towns such as Barsana, Nandgaon, and Baldev began with traditional rituals. Devotees partook in the vibrant traditions of singing festive songs and were blessed with 'gulal' as prasad after the aartis.
The celebrations are amplified by the adornment of deities in colorful attire and the playing of Holi songs daily. The erection of a traditional pole marks places where the symbolic Holika fire will be set alight, signifying the burning away of evils.
(With inputs from agencies.)
