Royal Ties Strengthened: Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan is visiting India to strengthen cultural ties with a trip to the Maha Kumbh. Welcomed by Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and hosted by Anandiben Patel, his visit underscores India-Bhutan's relationship. This visit follows their royal visit to Delhi earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:47 IST
King of Bhutan
  • Country:
  • India

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, touched down in Lucknow on Monday for a significant cultural visit to the Maha Kumbh, according to an official statement. He is set to visit the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday, as per the same statement.

Upon his arrival at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, he was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presented him with a bouquet. The airport also saw cultural performances from local artistes in honor of the King's arrival.

Subsequently, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reached the Raj Bhavan, greeted by Governor Anandiben Patel. During his visit, the King offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, and engaged in in-depth discussions with the Governor and Chief Minister on India-Bhutan relations. The government expressed that this visit is pivotal in fortifying the longstanding friendship and cultural ties between the two nations. Notably, the King and Queen had earlier visited Delhi in December 2024 and March 2024. Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been uniquely honored by Bhutan with the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo,' the nation's highest civilian decoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

